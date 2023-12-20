Indore: Altercation Over Dinner Order Turns Fatal

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The illegal portion of a dhaba was demolished on Tuesday evening after locals staged a chakka jam for about two and half hours demanding the demolition of the dhaba after a dispute over serving dinner escalated into verbal abuses followed by an assault on late Monday night leading to the death of the victim.

Following the altercation a large police contingent was deployed at the dhaba on the Agra-Bombay highway between Pigdamber and Pithampur. The events were triggered by the tragic demise of Vishnu Parmar, whose family and community members gathered near the dhaba in protest. Vishnu Parmar had allegedly succumbed to a beating by dhaba owner Niraj Singh on Monday night. Kuldip Khatri, the in-charge of Kishanganj police station, informed that a case has been registered against Niraj Singh under sections 302, 294, 323, and 34 of the IPC based on the complaint filed by the deceased's nephew, Govind Parmar, of Bhaislay village. Providing details of the incident, Khatri stated, "According to the complainant, Vishnu Parmar and his nephew had visited the dhaba for dinner. They placed an order for dinner which did not arrive even after half an hour.

When Vishnu inquired about the delay, Niraj Singh informed them that the cook was absent, making it impossible to serve their dinner. Frustrated, they waited outside the dhaba for their relative Sohan, who was en route from Indore. Niraj, however, asked them to leave and hurled abuses, leading to a verbal altercation.

The situation escalated, and Niraj, along with his staff, allegedly assaulted the duo, resulting in head injuries for Vishnu. He was initially taken to a private hospital in Rau and later referred to Choithram Hospital. Unfortunately, upon arrival at Choithram Hospital, the duty doctor pronounced him dead. The body was subsequently transported to the mortuary at MY Hospital, where an autopsy was conducted on Tuesday. The official report is pending."