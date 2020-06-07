Indore: Almighty abodes not to reopen from today

Indore: The Almighty's abodes of the district will not reopen from Monday. Decisions on malls have not been taken.

In a statement, Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh clarified that no order has been passed by the district administration regarding opening of religious places in the district from Monday. He said after getting clear guidelines in this regard from the central and state levels, a decision will be taken in view of the local circumstances. Administrative sources said same policies will be followed in the case of re-opening malls.

However, certain temples of the city have made preparation for darshan of the idol etc by maintaining social distancing and sanitization. Some temples were sanitized also on Sunday on the pretext of re-opening from Monday.