IIM Indore inks its first MoU with Russian B-school

Indian Institute of Management Indore has signed its first memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Russia, with the Graduate School of Economics and Management, Ural Federal University, Russia (GSEM, UrFL).

GSEM of Ural Federal University is a recognised research and education centre adhering to international academic standards.

The MoU signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and GSEM director Dmitry Tolmachev aims at promoting and encouraging the exchange of academic staff and students. This would also include participation from both the institutions for academic activities such as exhibitions, lectures, conferences, symposia and workshops.

"I am delighted that we have our first partner school in Russia. India and Russia share a great history and this is a step towards building on those ties. This is also the first MoU we have inked virtually while the world is still in a partial lockdown mode,” said Professor Rai.

“The objective of the MoU is to facilitate exchange of experiences and opinions to mutual benefit and promoting and encouraging activities of joint research in the field of common interest. This would also include exchange of research and educational data to be used for educational and training purposes,” he added.

The agreement has come into force immediately and will remain in force for a period of five years upon mutual consent.

“IIM Indore looks forward to a fruitful outcome of this MoU and is optimistic about exploring opportunities for joint programmes in the coming days,” Rai said.

IIM Indore believes that it is important for aspiring business students to gain both international exposure and international perspective. Studying in a foreign country is definitely an experience of a lifetime and every student should get an opportunity to try it out at least once during his or her academic career.

“It is exactly with this belief that this Student Exchange Programme has been instituted by IIM Indore. The programme provides an enriching academic experience to incoming students and at the same time its student community also benefits from the fresh trains of thought and new ideas that the foreign students have to offer,” IIM Indore media coordinator Ananya Mishra said.

The institute has academic collaborations with nearly 35 foreign intuitions, mostly based in Europe.