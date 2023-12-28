Indore: Allot Shops At Jinsi Haat Maidan On Priority Basis, Says Mayor

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The shops developed at Jinsi Haat Maidan will be allotted to the shopkeepers and vendors on priority basis, said mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday during his inspection in the area.

Also, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has started a search for a place to develop an auditorium and a library.

The mayor instructed the officials concerned to speed up allotment of shops to beneficiaries and resolve their issues, if any.

Bhargav and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh inspected the construction of sheds for shopkeepers at Jinsi Haat Maidan under the Smart City project.

The mayor said that Jinsi Haat Maidan was made hi-tech under the Smart City project. Information was taken from the departmental officers to ensure that the maidan is used for the purpose it has been built for.

During the inspection, it was also found that there was a problem of encroachment in the area, on which instructions were issued to remove the encroachment.

They also inspected Ramganj Jinsi. Necessary instructions were given to the officials regarding the road widening work from MG Road via Jinsi Square to Kila Maidan Trisection till Maharani Laxmibai Statue.

Along with this, the officers were also directed to construct a garden on the vacant land in Ramganj along with constructing a path and retaining wall.

The proposed construction site for an auditorium and a library in constituency 1 was inspected by the mayor and the commissioner. When the inspection site was not found suitable, the officials were directed to search and select a new site.