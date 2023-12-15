Indore: All Shops Selling Meat In Open To Be Shut In 15 Days

IMC undertakes drive against such shops; issues warning on Day 1 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the orders of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Thursday swung into action and undertook a drive against shops selling meat in the open.

“Shops selling meat and fish in the open will have to make arrangements to cover it. All such shops which do not comply with the orders, including those located near religious places, will be closed within 15 days,” mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said.

In the first cabinet meeting chaired by CM Mohan Yadav, it was decided to strictly implement the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 in the state which bans open sale of meat and fish.

A day after the Cabinet’s decision, an IMC team launched a campaign in many areas including MR-9 and Khajrana against shops selling meat in the open.

Shopkeepers have been warned not to sell meat in the open. They were advised to cover meat with glass case, curtain, net etc. Bhargav said that meat is being sold in the open in many areas.

“The IMC teams reached different areas on Thursday and warned those selling meat in the open,” he said.

It has also come to light that illegal meat shops are also operating in many areas. Many people have taken over the footpath and opened meat shops.

“Neither illegal meat shops will be allowed to operate in the city nor meat will be allowed to be sold in the open,” Bhargav clarified.