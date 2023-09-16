Indore: All Shops On Khajrana Temple Premises To Accept Cashless Payments

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Digital India initiative, all the shops on the Khajrana Ganesh premises will accept cashless payments. Indore Municipal Corporation suggested that the shopkeepers use QR codes for accepting payments.

In a meeting called in view of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturdashi, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh directed that all the shops in the Khajrana Ganesh Temple complex should take payments cashless.

Khajrana Ganesh Temple priest Pandit Ashok Bhatt, manager Gauri Shankar Mishra, shopkeeper Shukla and other departmental officers were present in the meeting chaired by Singh who is the administrator of the temple.

The commissioner said that Khajrana Ganesh Temple is not only famous in the city and the state but also in the entire country.

“Given the fact, efforts are being made to make the entire Khajrana Ganesh Temple complex plastic-free and also to make the Ganesh Chaturdashi celebration a zero waste event,” she informed shopkeepers asking them to support the initiative.

She said that non-standard plastic and polythene carry bags should not be used at the shops of Khajrana temple. Along with this, she directed shopkeepers not to use paper envelopes for keeping Prasad and not to use colour while making sweets offered as Prasad. She directed that neither plastic nor thermocol should be used on the temple premises.

Keeping Ganesh Chaturdashi in mind, she instructed shopkeepers not to use any kind of plastic for decorating their shops.

Singh suggested use of dona-pattal in Khajrana Ganesh temple premises and ordered proper maintenance of the compost plant made for on-the-spot disposal of flowers and mandatorily keeping dustbins in front of every shop. Discussions were held with shopkeepers regarding setting up of Nirmalya Kund and not using any kind of plastic/polythene in the fair organised on the premises.

Along with this, instructions were also given to the departmental officers for making adequate cleaning arrangements in the entire campus.