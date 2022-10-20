Indore: Aksa International included in Golden Book of World Records

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Aksa International Air Hostess Training Institute has been active in the field of aviation for the past nine years and has now created a new world record. Recently, this institute was included in the ‘Golden Book of World Records’. Aksa International is the first such training institute in the world where a flight was selected for the orientation programme.

Director Rahul Kumar Pandey said that, on August 7, an orientation programme was organized on flight No. S9402 (Flybig), in which the students of the new batch participated. During this, important information about theory and practical knowledge related to the course was disseminated. Along with aviation, Aksa International has been training its students in the field of hospitality, customer service, travel and tourism. The institute has created history by registering its name in the Golden Book of World Records.

On this golden occasion, Asia Head Manish Vishnoi reached the office of Aksa International and presented a citation to Director Rahul Kumar Pandey for creating a world record.