Indore: Going to the RTO? Make sure of wearing a helmet

FPJ photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you have any plans to visit the Regional Transport Office, do not forget to wear your helmet, or you will not be allowed to enter the office campus. Following the orders of the transport commissioner, officials of the RTO ordered all employees to wear helmets while riding a two-wheeler. They also made it compulsory for all people coming to the office on two-wheelers.

“People should wear helmets while riding two-wheelers as it helps in preventing injuries during any mishap. We’ve made it compulsory on our campus as no rider will be allowed to enter the campus without a helmet,” ARTO Archana Mishra said. She added that helmets would be mandatory for all government employees across the state.

Meanwhile, the traffic police, too, have started an awareness drive in the city to motivate people to wear helmets. Cops have gifted roses to those not wearing helmets, along with informing them about the importance of helmets. Officials also warned the people to wear helmets as a drive would be started in the city against violators after the Diwali festivities.

The transport commissioner had ordered all government employees to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers or wear seatbelts while travelling in cars. The orders were released by the commissioner citing the orders of Jabalpur High Court on ensuring that people wear helmets.