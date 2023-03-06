INDORE AIRPORT SET TO GET: Mega domestic cargo terminal in 3 months

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The financial capital of the city is going to get a separate all new domestic cargo terminal at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport soon. Around 62,000 MT capacity complex is being constructed at the cost of Rs 20 crore. It will have a separate section for perishable items as well.

The terminal will avail the air transportation of goods manufactured and grown in the region.

The terminal is being constructed over 17100 sq metre area in the airport premises close to the old airport terminal building. MP Shankar Lalwani along with the officials of the airport administration inspected the under construction new domestic cargo terminal on Monday.

Later, he informed that the city is going to get a big gift which will speed up business of not only the city but the region at large. The work of the new domestic cargo terminal at the airport is going on at a fast pace. The complex would have many facilities including strong room, cold storage and a section for the perishable cargo will be available at 17,100 square meter area. The cargo terminal with an annual capacity of more than 62,000 metric tonnes will facilitate movement of goods from the city and surrounding areas.

“Apart from this, a perishable cargo terminal is also being constructed at 300 square metre area in the domestic Cargo Terminal. It will avail the facility of air transportation of perishable goods like fruits, flowers, vegetables and other such things. The storage capacity of the perishable cargo will be around 5,475 metric tonnes. The new cargo terminal will have a capacity of about three times the current capacity. The farmers will also benefit from the setting-up of the perishable cargo facility in the new domestic cargo complex,” MP Lalwani said.

It may be noted that during the difficult circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic era, MP Shankar Lalwani did took the initiative to start the work on the project of construction of new domestic cargo terminal, to take the city forward in terms of domestic air cargo, which is now nearing completion. The bigger domestic cargo terminal will provide convenience to businessmen of the city and it will be easier to transport their goods to any part of the country through air transportation.