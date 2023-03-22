Indore: Air India shut down its ticket booking office

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The country's oldest airline-- Air India, shut-down its the ticket booking office located at Race Course Road in Indore with on Wednesday. Air India was operating this office in the city from the past 40 years.

Air India has pasted a notice of this regard on the shutter of the office, expressing its regard.

The notice reads, " Air India office is being closed with immediate effect. You can approach the ticket counter located at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore."

Five employees of the office were shifted to the city airport.