Indore: Aim to boost organ donation again; nodal officer to appoint for coordinating between hospitals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to boost organ and cadaveric donation in the city, Indore Society for Organ Donation has decided to appoint a nodal officer for coordinating between the hospitals to manage the brain dead patients.

In a meeting chaired by Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and presided by Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma at Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday, it was decided that various steps to spread awareness among people about organ donation will be taken including campaign on social media and putting awareness posters at public places, hospitals, and at crematoriums.

The divisional commissioner also asked the hospitals to ensure information about the brain dead patients so that the counseling of their family members could be done on time.

Meanwhile, Lalwani said that Indore is leading in organ donation in central India and it will lead the country soon like it is on top in cleanliness. “An organ donor gives a new lease of life to many needy patients. Awareness is most important in organ donation and people of Indore and its doctors are playing a major role in the noble cause,” he said.

The Divisional Commissioner said that Covid-19 had put a break in organ donation drives in the city but with the help of social workers, doctors, and hospitals, it will get a boost soon.

He also emphasized on establishment of Super Speciality Hospital and said that the hospital was started as a Covid hospital but now it is being started providing super speciality facilities.

During the meeting, a donors’ Wall of Fame was also inaugurated, having photos of all the cadaveric organ donors.

BMT unit to be shifted to SSH

Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma also announced the transfer of the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit from MY Hospital to Super Speciality Hospital. “We are planning to shift the BMT Unit to Super Speciality Hospital as we can increase the number of beds in SSH for the same. The unit will be shifted while other facilities in the hospital will also be started,” Sharma added.

Over 100 people screened for Kidney diseases

Observing the World Kidney Day, Super Speciality Hospital organised a free health check up camp in which over 100 people went through screening for kidney diseases by nephrologists Dr Jai Singh Arora and Dr Isha Tiwari Arora. A CME was also organised to spread awareness about kidney diseases.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:32 PM IST