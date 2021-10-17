Indore: ‘Aim to achieve 100% target of the second dose, as well’

Indore: With the aim of vaccinating 100 per cent of the targeted people with the second dose of vaccine, the health department, administration and Indore Municipal Corporation have planned to vaccinate over 80,000 people on Monday. Health officials have decided to continue the momentum for a week and they have planned to set up over 239 vaccination sites across the district.

“The state has not given us any target of vaccination, but we’ll try to vaccinate over 80,000 people with the second dose and will launch the vaccination drive at over 239 sites across the district to inoculate the maximum number of people with the second dose of vaccine. We have over 200,000 doses of vaccine in stock and officials have assured us that they’ll supply more vaccines in two days,” immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said. He added that they would continue to vaccinate people and distribute over 50,000 doses for the next two days.

As many as 57 per cent of the targeted population has taken the second dose, while over 100 per cent people have taken the first dose, so far. Dr Gupta also said that a huge team would be deployed for the work which included ASHA, anganwadi workers, IMC employees and over 239 vaccination teams and they would call people door to door to get themselves vaccinated with both doses of vaccine.

“About 6 lakh people in the district are those whose second dose of vaccine is pending even after the due date. These people include about 1.5 lakh who had taken Covaxin as the first dose and 5.5 lakh people who had taken the first dose as Covishield,” Dr Gupta added.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 11:21 PM IST