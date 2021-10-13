Indore: Covid-19 vaccine for children, over 12-14 lakh children to be vaccinated in district after government’s approval

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 recommending the Drugs and Comptroller General of India (DCGI) to approve emergency use of Covaxin for children between 2 and 17 years, city doctors expressed hope that the move will help in preventing third wave of Covid-19.

The doctors also believe that outdoor activities and education institutes would be opened which will help in returning to normal life like pre-Covid times.

Meanwhile, health department officials said that over 12-14 lakh children will fall under the age group for the vaccination and they could complete the first dose of vaccination within four months of approval.

“We haven't received any information regarding approval for vaccines and for starting vaccination for children so far. However, as per the district administration’s record, about 12-14 lakh children will be eligible for vaccination after the government gives permission for the same,” District Immunisation Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

He added that they can complete at least one dose of vaccination in children in four months if they get people’s support and uninterrupted vaccination supply.

“Earlier, we ran a mega vaccination drive among children in 2019 for measles and rubella. We had vaccinated over 11 lakh children as the drive was organised in schools all over,” Dr Gupta added.

Over 80,000 children immunised every year

According to the immunisation officer, over 80,000 children are immunised every year at health facilities across the city. “We vaccinate about 80,000 children every year with various vaccine doses at over 1800 anganwadis and health centres across the district,” Dr Gupta added.

It will help in preventing new wave of Covid

“Government should allow vaccinating children at the earliest as it will help in preventing the third wave of Covid-19. The vaccine is safe for adults and it is safe for children as well. Parents must get their children vaccinated after the government allows the same.”

- Dr Hemant Jain, Superintendent, Government Chacha Nehru Children Hospital

It will help in increasing outdoor activities

“Vaccination of children will give extra protection to them as adults are already vaccinated. It will help in increasing the outdoor activities of children and also start their schools.”

- Dr Sharad Thora, Pediatrician and former Dean of MGM Medical College

