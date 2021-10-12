Madhya Pradesh: Government to lease surplus land for industries in Gwalior-Chambal area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government, at its cabinet meeting on Tuesday, took decision for employment generation in post-Covid period in the state. State government said that surplus land will be leased out to companies in Gwalior, Datia in Gwalior-Chambal region.

“As far as surplus land is concerned, if companies settle or withdraws court cases, the lands will be given to revenue department. If companies submit proposal, the land will be leased out to them for industries purpose,” home minister Narottam Mishra said.

In all, 319 posts have been sanctioned for Global Skill Park. A sum of Rs 125 crore has been granted for proper operation for 5 years. Decision has been taken for revamp of Covid-hit industries. “Department of Mining’s proposal has been approved for MoU and auction for identified blocks,” Mishra added.]

Mishra said decision has also been taken for distribution of moong through Public Distribution System for mid-day meal.

He said cabinet has also given nod for constitution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trust under culture department to raise awareness in students for nation development.

Trust will be constituted in Gwalior. The statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be set up. Library, Mukta-Akash and auditorium etc facilities will be provided.

Mishra said Cabinet has accepted demand of Indore International Furniture Cluster Association for 190.3-hectare land in Betma. Cabinet has instructed to rectify distribution system of fertilisers to ensure proper availability. There must be proper monitoring and ensure proper stock at distribution centres. State government has claimed that in many districts, there is surplus stock of fertilisers, he added.

