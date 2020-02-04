Indore: AiCTSL proposes to slash ibus fare

Indore: A proposal for bringing down the fare of ibus was sent by Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited(AiCTSL) to mayor Malini Gaud on Tuesday for approval. On the other hand, the fare of city buses has been hiked to double without any increase in facilities. In city buses, the fare for distance from 6 km to 14 km has been increased to Rs 20. Earlier, it was about half.

The AiCTSL CEO Sandeep Soni said fares have been revised after six years. The distance has also been modified. In the board meeting held recently, mayor Malini Gaur had proposed to travel in city bus for free to promote public transport. AiCTSL officials are also preparing a plan in this regard. But in the meantime, the management increased the fares of the buses.