Indore: AICTSL Bus Services Begin From Nayta Mundla ISBT

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bus services have commenced from Nayta Mundla ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) under the management of Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL) from Monday. During the launch, AICTSL CEO Divyank Singh, visited the site to inspect the arrangements and interacted with passengers.

The AICTSL buses began operating around 6:30 am, followed by private transport buses arriving at the stand. To enhance passenger convenience, the AICTSL has provided pick-and-drop vehicles by both city buses and chartered services.

Notably, private bus operators with All India Permits have also agreed to operate from the stand alongside the AICTSL and their buses have already started arriving. With bus operations beginning in the morning, the bus stand quickly became bustling. In response to discussions with the management, several autorickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers stationed themselves at the stand, ready to transport passengers.

article-image

Local travellers utilised these vehicles to continue their journeys. RTO Pradeep Sharma stated that private bus operators, along with the AICTSL, have agreed to start their services from this location. Initially, around 30-40 buses began operating on a trial basis.

These include buses that were previously moved outside the city and were operating from the Ring Road. Each operator has sent 2-3 buses, resulting in approximately 50 buses starting service from the stand today. These buses will run between Indore and cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Nashik, Nagpur, Shirdi, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

