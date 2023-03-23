Indore: AICTE invites applications for new technical institutes

AICTE Building | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Announcing opening of online window on Thursday, All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited applications for new technical institutions in programmes - engineering and technology, planning, applied arts and crafts, design, hotel management and catering technology, computer application (MCA) and management (PGCM/PGDM/MBA).

Applications have also been invited from existing technical institutions for extension of approval and NOC for running the programmes.

In a public notice, AICTE member secretary Rajive Kumar asked potential applicants keen on establishing new technical institution(s) to submit an online application on “National Single Window System (NSWS)” (https://www.nsws.gov.in) as per provisions laid down in approval process handbook (APH) 2023-24.

He stated that existing institutions willing to take AICTE approval for their technicalprogrammewill also have to obtain approval for all technical programmes offered by them. “If it is found that any institutions deemed to be university has taken partial approval, thentheir approval accorded shall be subsequently withdrawn,” the notice reads.

Submission of online applications for academic year 2023-24 will begin wef March 23 till April 6, midnight and with penalty up to April 13 midnight.