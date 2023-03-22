IIM-Indore achieves 100% placement target; 12 students get highest domestic package of Rs 1.14 crore a year

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM-Indore achieved its 100% placement target for the outgoing MBA batch of 2021-23.

This placement session witnessed highest package of -- Rs 1.14 crores per annum-- ever offered by a domestic company, that too, to 12 students. This is the first time ever in the history of IIMs that a domestic company hired 12 students at over Rs 1 crore per annum package.

The b-school in its release said, "Despite the challenges posed by unfavourable macroeconomic conditions, this placement drive witnessed an overwhelming success, with over 160 recruiters doling out offers to 568 students from the two year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)."

IIM-Indore has been consistently recognized as one of the premier management institutions and is honoured with the Triple Crown accreditation from AMBA, AACSB, and EQUIS, a distinction enjoyed only by three Indian B-schools. IIM-Indore has achieved a position in the FT Rankings Top 100 under the Global MBA category, said the institute in its press release.

IIM-Indore director Prof. Himanshu Rai congratulated the participants for securing excellent placements and extended his best wishes for their future prospects.

“We at IIM-Indore have always been stead fast in strengthening our industry engagement by providing world class management education and delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders. This is evidenced by the stellar placements secured by our students in the face of challenging times. This unwavering trust demonstrated by our recruiters has bolstered our confidence in our ability to meet the demanding and ever-evolving requirements of the future we are heading towards. We look forward to deepening our industrial relations by creating socially-conscious leaders imbued with the ability to empower and inspire others,” Prof Rai said.

The institute’s relentless pursuit of excellence in academic endeavours elicited recruiter interest and enthusiasm, with a diverse blend of firms extending offers across a breadth of domains, such as Consulting, Finance, General Management, HR and Operations, IT, Analytics and Product Management, and Sales & Marketing.

The average compensation offered this year stood at 30.21 LPA, increasing by 20.8% year-on-year. The median compensation, standing at 27.20 LPA,rose 12.9% as compared to the previous year. The highest domestic package offered was 1.14 crores per annum, witnessing an exponential rise of 132.6% from the previous year.

This year, the institute forged ties with 80+ new recruiters, including Aarti Industries, Adani Group, African Industries Group, Alkem Laboratories, AM/NS, AmbitCapital, Bira91, BlackRock, CavinKare, CITIBank, DCMShriram, Delhivery, DISYS, Dolcera, Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors, Exide Industries, EXL Analytics, EYParthenon, Genpact, Haleon, HCLTech, Houlihan Lokey, ICRA, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management TATA Communications, TATA Motors, Tolaram, Trident Group, TVS Capital Funds to name a few.

Consulting has always been the most integral part of placements, and the trend repeating itself this year as well. 29% of the batch attracted offers from eminent firms such as Accenture Strategy, Accenture Tech Consulting, Acuvon Consulting, Aspect Ratio, Avalon Consulting, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Everest Group, Eversana, Ernst & Young, EYParthenon, GEP Worldwide, HCL Tech, Infosys Consulting, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company,MXV Consulting, PwC India, PwC US Advisory, RedSeer Consulting, Samagra, and Vector Consulting.

With 18% of the total offers, IIM Indore continued to deepen its foray into the finance space,witnessing participation from reputed firms, including Ambit Capital, AxisBank, BankOfAmerica, Barclays, BlackRock, CITIBank, CreditSuisse among others.

In the Sales & Marketing domain, enthusiastic participation was witnessed from leading recruiters,including AB InBev, Asian Paints, Atomberg Technologies, Bajaj Auto, CavinKare, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Everest Industries, Haleon, Hero MotoCorp, HUL, IBM, Infosys Ltd, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, L&T Technology Services among others.

16% of the batch secured offers in IT, Analytics and Product Management with participation from notable recruiters,including_VOIS, Amazon, American Express, Axtria, Capgemini Chrysalis, Car Dekho, Carwale, Cognizant, Dolcera, Equitas Small Finance Bank, TATA Communications,and Walmart among others.

19% of the batch bagged offers in General Management, HR, Leadership and Operations by prestigious names such as Aarti Industries, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, African Industries Group, Alkem Laboratories, HSBC Technology India, ICICI Bank, Indegene, Jindal Steel and Power, Jio Platforms, JSW, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, Mahindra &Mahindra, Reliance Industries Limited, TATA Motors, TATA Steel, Tech Mahindra, Trident Group, Turtlemint, Vedanta Limited among others.

Consulting, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Technology, Media & Telecommunications (TMT) sectors saw the highest participation, accounting for over three-fourths of the total offers. IIM Indore also had the privilege to host prestigious firms across other prominent sectors such as Conglomerate, Construction & Real Estate, Consumer Goods, E-commerce, Healthcare,Logistics & Manufacturing, and Utilities & Renewables.

IIM Indore would like to acknowledge the contributions of its recruiters,faculty,and placement representatives and extend its gratitude to all its stakeholders for their invaluable support that enabled students to embark on meaningful career paths.