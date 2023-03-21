IIM-Indore working in UP, MP to help reduce income inequality under centre's ODOP initiative

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM-Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, here on Tuesday, said that the elite b-school of Indore is contributing to the central government's One District One Product initiative by helping four districts in Uttar Pradesh and one in Madhya Pradesh to identify one local product and contribute to reducing income inequality.

"The institute has also contributed to improving traffic in Indore. Additionally, the establishment of the Centre of Excellence at the institute has provided a platform to address water, sanitation, and hygiene issues in the country. The institute will provide training to 4800 ULBs in the country and has received a grant of Rs 19.95 crores from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The COE will also mentor and guide the youth who wish to establish their startup in the field of sanitation and cleanliness, thereby enhancing the entrepreneurial spirit," he said while dressing the inaugural session of the IPM Social Internship 2022-23 at IIM Indore on Tuesday.

Rai highlighted the Rural Engagement Programme, which provides students with a platform to live in villages, identify and understand problems, and offer solutions. "The difference between an average privileged male and an underprivileged woman in this nation is of 80 years. We are 1.4 billion Indians, and together we all can make a difference. It's time to identify problems and look for solutions to make a difference to this nation and the world as a whole," he said.

IPM chair Shruti Tewari encouraged the batch to be open to experience and explore the realities during their internships. "Try to come out of your comfort zone and be purpose-oriented. This social internship is going to help you identify your purpose in life, what you are passionate about, and help bring about change in your life and society," she said.

The social internship for the IPM 2021 batch, which has 122 participants who opted for campus placements, will take place between April and May 2023. Through this internship, the participants will acquire the necessary exposure to become socially conscious and contribute positively to society.

Launched in 2011, the IPM programme is a unique innovation of IIM Indore, aimed at producing socially conscious and contextually relevant managers. The social placement programme serves the dual purpose of providing students with professional working experience in a social backdrop while allowing them to apply their interdisciplinary learnings in solving real-life social problems in association with other organizations. The programme is initiated by the students and executed by an elected student body called the Social Placement Committee.

Read Also Indore: Car stunts drives youth in police net