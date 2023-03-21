Indore: Car stunts drives youth in police net

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who performed stunts on the road with his convertible luxury car near SICA School square on Sunday night has been arrested by the Lasudia Police and his car has been seized.

Police officials said that the accused Nirmit Jaiswal was driving the car rashly in the Lasudai area and performed drifts and stunts on the road which could have hampered traffic flow.

“Along with taking preventive action against the youth, disciplinary action is also being taken. A letter has been written to the RTO to cancel his licence,” said police.

The video of the incident went viral on social media after which police swung into action and traced the youth who the police said flouted all traffic rules.

Some people had made videos of his stunts which went viral on social media. Police said that legal action is being taken against the driver of the car. Along with ascertaining his criminal record, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicle Act.