Indore: 1 bus seized, 13 fined over Rs 90,000

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from the Regional Transport Office continued the drive against errant passenger buses to prevent the increasing number of bus mishaps and also to achieve the revenue target.

According to regional transport officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO and divisional flying squad launched a checking drive on Khandwa Road, Mhow Road, and bypass to check passenger buses.

“Over 60 buses were checked during the drive. We checked the permit, insurance, and PUC certificate of the buses. We also checked to see whether they were overloading, over-speeding, or using pressure horns, etc,” the RTO said adding, “A fine of Rs 90,000 was slapped on 13 buses for violating the Motor Vehicles Act. While a bus was seized on which a tax of over Rs1.20 lakh was due.”