 Indore: AIBE Application Date Extended To Nov 10
Indore: AIBE Application Date Extended To Nov 10

The passing percentage is fixed at 45 per cent for Gen/OBC candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bar Council of India, BCI has again extended the last date to apply for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) from November 4 to November 10. As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply is November 10, last date for payment through online mode is November 11, 2023, last date for correction in the registration form is November 12 and the admit card can be downloaded from November 25 till November 30, 2023.

Indore: Traffic Police Remove Black Films Of More Than Two Dozen Cars
