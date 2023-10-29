Indore: AIBE Application Date Extended To Nov 10

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bar Council of India, BCI has again extended the last date to apply for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) from November 4 to November 10. As per the revised schedule, the last date to apply is November 10, last date for payment through online mode is November 11, 2023, last date for correction in the registration form is November 12 and the admit card can be downloaded from November 25 till November 30, 2023.

The passing percentage is fixed at 45 per cent for Gen/OBC candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and disabled candidates.