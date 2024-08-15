 Indore: Ahead Of Independence Day, Swachh Tiranga Yatra Taken Out In Cleanest City
A large number of sanitation workers, who play a crucial role in maintaining the city’s cleanliness, also took part in the yatra, proudly carrying the Tricolour.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 07:17 AM IST
article-image
The Indian National Flag | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): In a display of patriotism and commitment to cleanliness, Swachh Tiranga Yatra was taken out in the city as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan. The yatra commenced from the Indore Municipal Corporation headquarters and concluded at Gandhi Hall, symbolising the unity and spirit of the nation.

The event witnessed the participation of urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma. They were joined by Padmashree Janak Palta, mayor-in-council members Rajendra Rathore, Yatra incharge Ashwini Shukla, and other key officials and employees of the IMC.

A large number of sanitation workers, who play a crucial role in maintaining the city’s cleanliness, also took part in the yatra, proudly carrying the Tricolour. The procession was greeted warmly along its route by various organisations, including the Press Club and Advocates Association, who welcomed the participants by showering them with flowers.

Despite the scale of the event, special arrangements ensured that the traffic remained unobstructed, with cleaning operations following the yatra using advanced sweeping machines. Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya reflected on the significance of Independence Day, recalling the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters.

He expressed pride in Indore's achievements in cleanliness, attributing this success to the relentless efforts of the sanitation workers and the citizens of the city. "Indore's recognition on the global stage as the cleanest city is a testament to the dedication of our sanitation workers and citizens.

Today, as we remember the martyrs who won us our freedom, we must also celebrate the progress our city has made," he said. Bhargav also echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan and the role of the IMC in organising the Swachh Tiranga Yatra. He highlighted the significance of honouring the Tricolour and urged everyone to contribute to the nation's development, just as Indore has led the way in cleanliness.Day

