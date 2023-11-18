Indore: Age Does Not Diminish Seniors' Zeal To Vote 

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite their advancing age, senior citizens were not behind in casting their votes during the Assembly elections held on Friday. Their enthusiasm and participation in the voting process knew no bounds and matched that of the youngsters.

People should vote and contribute to nation-building. I am feeling great to have voted at the age of 90 years.

- Hakim Uddin a resident of Usha Ganj

“I am feeling great and want the candidate I voted for should win. Everyone should choose a candidate who listens to the public and considers the public as his/her family and works for the people so that their basic needs are fulfilled.”

- Ramdas Agrawal (90).

Girija Tiwari who is 86-year-old was determined to fulfil her responsibility so she went to the polling booth and cast her vote despite not being able to walk, said her daughter.

“I have a problem in walking but I have come here to fulfill my responsibility. There are people who do not vote as they do not understand the importance of their vote. We choose a government that works for 5 years despite that such people do not want to spend even 5 minutes on fulfilling their role in a democracy.”

- Shabuddin (82)

Muslim Voters: Voting Speed In Muslim Areas Increased After Friday Prayer

The number of voters exercising their franchise increased in several Muslim-dominated areas after Friday prayer (Jummah Namaz) and people continued to cast their votes till evening hours.

Altamash Khan, advocate, said, “It is the responsibility of every citizen to cast his/her vote. I voted after Namaz. I wish future government shall remove corruption, increase women's protection and empowerment and help new businesses and startups.”

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)