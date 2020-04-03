Indore: After protest, DAVV backtracks on giving IET hostel for quarantine

Indore: Following protests by staffers and students, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Friday backtracked on its decision of providing a newly built hostel on campus of Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) for purpose of quarantine of coronavirus infected persons and suspects.

The decision to withdraw the offer came after vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain on Friday visited the IET campus and saw that official residence of staffers and another hostel is located close to the IET hostel which was offered for quarantine purpose.

Two days ago, the university had offered to provide its hostels for quarantine of coronavirus infected persons and suspects.

The next day IET students and staffers had staged a demonstration against the decision. The students stated that the hostel which the DAVV had offered for quarantine purpose is located around 25 feet from another hostel where they live in.

“Our life will be at stake if coronavirus patients will be brought here,” they stated. Staffers of objected saying that their families would fall prey to coronavirus if the patients or suspected are brought for quarantine to the campus.