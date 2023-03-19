Indore: Advocates with 40 years practice feted

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Organisation Pratyancha organised a felicitation programme and Holi Milan samaroh at Ravindra Natya Grah, in which the advocates who completed 40 years of practice were felicitated. Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla, former additional advocate general Manoj Dwivedi, High Court advocate union president Suraj Sharma, District Advocates Association president Gopal Kacholia, entire working committee of the Advocates Association and more than 1200 senior and junior advocates were present in which 145 advocates were felicitated.

Addressing the advocates in the program, Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla said, “we are proud to honour the advocates who have completed 40 years of practice. These are those priceless pearls who have been given high respect by the organisation Pratyancha.”

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari said, “doing legal business for 40 years is a penance in itself and is not an easy task. It is my pleasure to honour such advocates.”

The gratitude of the programme was expressed by Sandeep Sharma and guest were introduced by Nimesh Pathak, convenor of the organisation.