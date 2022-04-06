Indore: Advisory issued for heat wave

Indore: Amid continuously increasing temperature, health department has issued an advisory for people to remain safe from heat waves.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that the temperature is increasing continuously and cases of heat wave will increase in coming days.

In its advisory, the health official mentioned that people should not leave the house empty stomach and must keep themselves hydrated.

"Wearing loose clothes, drinking lot of water, having raw mango drink and taking others measures are must to beat the heat," Saitya said.

Meanwhile, Indoreans didn't get any relief from the scorching heat as the day temperature touched almost 40 degrees celsius mark on Tuesday and it may cross the mark on Wednesday.

The rising temperature has given a feel of May like temperature in the first week of April while the Meteorological Department officials said that the temperature will rise more in coming days.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 39.9 degrees celsius which was three degrees above normal temperature.

Similarly, nights to turned unbearable with over two degrees celsius from normal temperature and was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

Highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees celsius was recorded in Khargone .

Chindwara, Rewa, Sidhi, Guna, Rajgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Nowgaon, Sagar, Satna, Ratlam, and Khargone witnessed heatwave on Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:27 PM IST