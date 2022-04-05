Heat Wave: Schools to run from 7am-12 noon in Bhopal

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In wake of the scorching heat the district is experiencing, collector Avinash Lavania has ordered change in timings of all private and government schools, as per the official information. The order states that the schools in the district will be operated between 7 am and 12 noon only. The decision has been taken due to a heat wave alert in the district by the Meteorological Department, stated the order.

As per the information, most of the schools in the state capital are being operated from 7:30am to 1:30pm or from 8am to 2pm, but with the new order coming in place, all classes will end by noon. The order will come in force with immediate effect in all government and private schools (CBSE and ICSE). However, the schedule of exams will remain the same as before, the order read.

Along with Bhopal, Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert of heat wave in the Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Umaria, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Rajgarh, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Gwalior, Guna and Datia districts also.Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature this summer will cross the mark of 44 degree celsius in coming days, department has also asked the public to take preventive measures against the heat wave.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:19 PM IST