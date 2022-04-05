e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Bhopal / Heat Wave: Schools to run from 7am-12 noon in Bhopal

Heat Wave: Schools to run from 7am-12 noon in Bhopal

Most of the schools in the state capital operate from 7:30am to 1:30pm or from 8am to 2pm, but with the new order coming in force with immediate effect , all classes will end by noon

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

The order will come in force with immediate effect in all government and private schools (CBSE and ICSE). |
The order will come in force with immediate effect in all government and private schools (CBSE and ICSE). |
Advertisement

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): In wake of the scorching heat the district is experiencing, collector Avinash Lavania has ordered change in timings of all private and government schools, as per the official information. The order states that the schools in the district will be operated between 7 am and 12 noon only. The decision has been taken due to a heat wave alert in the district by the Meteorological Department, stated the order.

As per the information, most of the schools in the state capital are being operated from 7:30am to 1:30pm or from 8am to 2pm, but with the new order coming in place, all classes will end by noon. The order will come in force with immediate effect in all government and private schools (CBSE and ICSE). However, the  schedule of exams will remain the same as before, the order read.

Along with Bhopal, Meteorological Department has issued yellow alert of heat wave in the Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Umaria, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Rajgarh, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Gwalior, Guna and Datia districts also.Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature this summer will cross the mark of 44 degree celsius in coming days, department has also asked the public to take preventive measures against the heat wave.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Child panel finds Jawaharlal Nehru School ‘utterly mismanaged’ Bhopal: Child panel finds Jawaharlal Nehru School ‘utterly mismanaged’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:19 PM IST