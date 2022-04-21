Indore: Admission to DAVV now becomes a week-long affair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gone are the days when Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) would take one exam in a single day for admission to its professional courses.

Now, a week-long exam would be conducted as DAVV has scrapped its common entrance test (CET) and opted for common university entrance test (CUET) which will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA).

“As CUET will be conducted for multiple subjects, NTA officials have informed us that at least a seven-day window would be provided for students to take the exam,” said DAVV admission cell coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja.

The NTA is going to conduct CUET in 27 domains and 13 languages, mostly regional languages including Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odiya, Bengali, Assamese, and Punjabi.

Besides, there will be a choice of 20 other languages as subject viz French, Spanish, German, Nepali, Persian, Italian, Arabic, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Konkani, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Santhali, Tibetan, Japanese, Russian, Chinese.

“DAVV has chosen the English language as the medium of exam. We have also conducted our entrance exams in English language so we have chosen it as the medium of exam,” Ahuja said.

As of now, only Group B and Group C part of CUET

DAVV divides its professional courses into three groups viz Group A, Group B, and Group C. While Group A consists of postgraduate programmes, Group B comprises mainly after-school courses in commerce and management streams. Besides, Group C consists of after-school courses in science and engineering disciplines. As of now, NTA included courses under Group B and Group C in CUET. DAVV claimed that NTA has given consent for including courses in Group A as well but its official announcement has yet not been made.

Not all questions to be attempted

In CET, the students were required to attempt all questions asked in the exam. In CUET, there will be a choice. The CUET will consist of 4 sections: Section IA (13 Languages), Section IB (20 Languages), Section-II (27 domain specific subjects) and Section-III (General Test).

Section IA and Section IB will carry 50 questions out of which 40 are required to be attempted. Similarly, Section-II will carry 50 questions of which students are required to attempt 40 questions. Likewise, Section-III will carry 75 questions of which students are required to attempt 60 questions.

Test scheme for Group B

DAVV has chosen Section IA and Section III for the entrance exam for Group B courses. That means Group B paper will carry 50 questions of language domain and 75 questions of general knowledge. Students are required to attempt 40 questions of language and 60 of general knowledge. In total, students would be required to answer 100 questions. They will get 1.45 hours to write the exam.

Test scheme for Group C

The university has chosen Section IA, Section-II and Section-III for entrance exams for Group C courses. That means, Group C paper will carry 50 questions of language, 50 questions of subject domain and 75 questions of general knowledge. Students are required to attempt 40 questions of language, 40 of subject concerned and 60 of general knowledge. In total, students would be required to answer 120 questions. They will get 2.30 hours to write the exam.

Broad features of CUET

Section IA: Language

Duration: 45 minutes

Question Type: 40 out of 50 questions are to be attempted. Language to be tested through reading comprehension (based on different types of passages–Factual, Literary and Narrative, Literary Aptitude and Vocabulary

Section-II: Specific Subjects

Duration: 45 minutes

Question type: There are 27 domain specific subjects in this section. 40 out of 50 questions are to be attempted. Input text can be used for MCQ Based Questions, MCQs based on NCERT Class XII syllabus only.

Section-III: General Test

Duration: 60 minutes

Question type: 60 out of 75 questions are to be attempted. Input text can be used for MCQ Based Questions, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, (Simple application of basic mathematical concepts arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/stat taught till Grade 8), Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

