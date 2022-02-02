Indore: Administration seals five schools for negligence in students’ vaccination

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District administration sealed five more schools on Tuesday after finding negligence in the vaccination of teenagers between 15 and 18 years of age, an official said on Wednesday.

A team led by SDM Shashwat Sharma sealed Spring Valley HS School in Kanadia, team led by SDM Munish Sikarwar sealed Gyan Sarovar Academy in Hatod and SDM Akshat Jain sealed Little Angels HS School in Telikheda. Similarly, SDM Pratul Sinha sealed Golden International School and St Norbert School.

Administration has sealed seven schools in Indore in the past two days.

Meanwhile, Collector Manish Singh again issued a warning against the schools.

“It is the responsibility of schools, education officers, and principals to ensure vaccination of the eligible students,” the collector mentioned in his orders.

Schools must keep a list prepared with them of the students with their vaccination details and must show it to the officials visiting for inspections. Action would be taken under Epidemic Disease Act 1897 as the orders were released under section 144 of CrPC.

6000 students took second dose

District administration and health department didn’t get a good response for the second dose of teenagers of age between 15 and 18 years on the second day too as only 5095 beneficiaries of this age group took the second dose on Tuesday.

As many as 50 vaccination centres are prepared for vaccinating the eligible adolescents in the district to inoculate them with the second dose of vaccine.

He added that there would be no compulsion that the children will have to take vaccines only in the school where they study as they can take the dose in any school.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:16 AM IST