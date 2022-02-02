Indore: Retired armymen, cops to run ambulance booth at MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital administration has decided to take services of retired army officers and retired cops to operate the booth for the ambulances in the hospital campus.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Pawan Sharma and Police Commissioner Harinarayananchari Mishra visited the hospital and directed the officials to set up the facility along with establishing a new police kiosk at the appropriate place.

As per the decision by officials, the booth will be set up at the empty space near the casualty while the ambulances will run on the basis of a numbering system. The booth will also have a computer system where booking can be done with RTO and police to ensure verification of the vehicles and the drivers.

Officials also decided to fix the rate of the ambulance at the earliest which will be returned to the booth.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:59 AM IST