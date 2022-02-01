Indore: MY Hospital doctors remove sigmoid volvulus from 70-year-old patient

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital gave a new lease of life to a 70-year-old man suffering from sigmoid volvulus (inward twisting of large intestine).

The patient had developed a balloon-like structure due to the turning of the large intestine which was causing severe abdominal pain and swelling.

According to surgeon Dr Arvind Shukla, the patient belongs to Barkhedi village and had approached us with the complaint of swelling over abdomen associated with abdominal pain. The patient had similar complaints of pain and motion since November and was stressed for the same.

“Patient was managed conservatively for seven days with flatus tube insertion (tube placed in anal canal to decompress obstructed large intestine) and was kept on fasting.

We operated upon the patient on January 31 and were surprised to see the balloon-like sigmoid colon (large intestine) of about 900-760 mm large and weight of about 3 kgs. It was removed safely as delay in surgery may prove fatal to the patient,” Dr Shukla said.

There were no signs of gangrene and hence sigmoidectomy and resection anastomosis was done using circular staplers.

Surgeon Dr Deepika Uikey informed that NGO Suflam came forward to help the patient in getting the staplers which he was unable to arrange.

“The patient is now stable and will be discharged soon from the hospital,” she said adding the operating team consisted of Dr Arvind Shukla, Dr Saurabh Gupta, Dr Siddharth Dubey, Dr. Yogesh HS, Dr Yashaswi Choudhury, Dr Amiya Ankit, and Dr. Swati Simran. The team of anesthesia department includes Dr KK Arora, Dr Manish Banjare, Dr Basant Ningwal, and Dr Neetu Gupta.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:51 PM IST