Bhopal: Block medical officer arrested for taking bribe of Rs 15,000

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar Lokayukta police arrested block medical officer of Tendukhera in Damoh district for taking bribe of Rs 15,000 from a transport operator on Tuesday.

Sagar Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Rameshwar Yadav told media that applicant Azam Khan had filed the complaint with the police. It was alleged that the BMO Promi Kosta demanded bribe of Rs 15,000 to clear the pending bill of Rs 1.50 lakh. The applicant had attached a four-wheeler in the community health hospital Tendukhera.

The complaint was verified by the police and a trap team was formed in which inspectors KPS Bain, BM Dwivedi were included. The BMO called the applicant at his government residence situated in CHC Jabera to pay the amount. On Tuesday, as soon as the amount was given to BMO, the team raided the house and arrested him.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:45 PM IST