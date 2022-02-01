Bhopal: Budget to make India economic superpower, VD Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP president Vishnudutt Sharma said on Tuesday that the Union Budget presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not just a one-year budget but also it had a vision to drive the country on the path of progress for the next 25 years.

'This budget will take forward the fundamental measures that were initiated by the Prime Minister Modi's government since 2014. It is clear from the pace that the country's economy has shown improvement despite the Corona crisis and that the country is progressing rapidly on the path of becoming the economic superpower of the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi', said Sharma.

He said the central government had made a provision of Rs 35,000 crore for the development and expansion of infrastructure and in the coming year the country's economy would grow at the rate of 9.2%, which was more than the developed countries of the world.

At the same time, he said, by allocating a budget of Rs 44, 000 crores for the Ken-Betwa link project, the central government had tried to revive the agriculture in Bundelkhand region and make a permanent solution to the drinking water crisis. This budget, on the one hand, would give employment to the youth, prosperity to the farmers, while on the other hand, India would move forward on the path of becoming a global economic superpower.

All inclusive document

BJP MLA from Sironj Umakant Sharma said the Budget was all-inclusive budget and the major reforms in the budget were focused on building a modern India and bettering the life of poor, farmers and labourers. He said, Budget fulfills the goal of Antyodaya of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay by following aspirations of common man and based on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

