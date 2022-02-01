Bhopal: CM meets Gadkari; Union minister gives consent for Rs 750 cr road projects in MP

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday and held discussions on various infrastructure works being carried out under Bharatmala project in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Sagar districts of Madhya Pradesh. The union minister also gave consent for undertaking road construction projects worth Rs 750 crore in the state.

The chief minister said that during discussions he urged the Union minister to strengthen and build internal roads in 56 cities at a cost of Rs 750 crore. The Union minister has given consent for the same, said Chouhan, adding that the roads will reduce the pressure on the citiesí roads.

CM said that the 404-km-long Atal Pragati Path (Express-way) passing through Gwalior Chambal region will accelerate the development of Madhya Pradesh. CM said that the problems of land acquisition for this expressway have been removed.

CM said that it was necessary to get the missing stretches of Ring Road of 5 important cities of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Sagar to be completed soon. It would be easy to develop industrial hubs and logistics hubs along these ring roads, he added. He said that construction of 75 per cent ring road of Bhopal city has been completed. He further added that it was necessary to build a ring road connecting Mandideep to Indore road in the remaining 25 per cent stretch. This proposed ring road will connect NH-64 (Bhopal-Obedullaganj) with State Highway number-28 (Bhopal-Dewas).

Similarly, half of the ring road of Indore city is from the east, the western side of the road is planned by the National Highways Authority of India. This proposed ring road will connect NH-52 (Agra-Mumbai). Chouhan said that the proposed Narmada Expressway would be the backbone of development of industrial and tourism activities in the state. The ambitious project is proposed to be built from Amarkantak (Kabir Chabutra) to Madhya Pradesh-Gujarat border.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:13 AM IST