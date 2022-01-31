Bhopal: Help to complete remaining 2% vaccination, appeals CM Shivraj

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said people should ensure remaining 2% vaccination in Madhya Pradesh, which has already reported 98% vaccination. He said second dose of vaccination has begun for teenagers in the state. After gap of 28 days, second dose of vaccine will be administered.

State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said about 2.5 lakh teenagers were administered second dose of vaccination in the state on Monday. However, teens could not be vaccinated in city as schools were closed. 'Therefore, second dose drive will be launched in the state capital on February 2,' Dr Upendra Dubey, Bhopal district immunisation officer, said.

The overall vaccination tally in the state has reached 10,95,57,000 mark. First dose tally has gone up to 5,73,97,515 and second dose tally has reached 5,14,81,541 mark. Precaution dose tally stands at 6,77,944. On Monday, vaccination was conducted at 5,725 session sites in the state.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Sidharth Malhotra shoots Airport sequences for Yodha

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:40 PM IST