Bhopal: Sidharth Malhotra shoots Airport sequences for Yodha

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actor Sidharth Malhotra shot some scenes of his upcoming movie ‘Yodha’ at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal on Monday.

The airport sequence is being shot in a bio bubble. Some areas of the airport have been earmarked for the shooting.

The scenes of arrival at and departure the airport were shot.

The shooting will continue till Tuesday at the airport. Thereafter, the film will be shot in Sehore for four to five days.

According to reports, Malhotra reached Bhopal from Mumbai on Sunday evening. He has shared a photo of the city’s Upper Lake, taken from a hotel, on his Instagram page with #Yodha#SidharthMalhotra#Bhopal.

Sources said some scenes of the movie will be shot at Kolar Dam, too. The film is being directed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre under Dharma Production and Mentor Discipline Films.

Prior to 'Yodha', Malhotra has acted in several Dharma Productions films, including 'Student of the Year', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Kapoor & Sons' and his recent hit 'Shershaah'. Malhotra made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s 2012-film Student of the Year.

Sources added that principal photography of the film began on November 27, 2021.

On December, 18, 2021, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna were announced as the leading actresses. In December 2021, Patani wrapped up her portion of the shoot. This is the first time Disha Patani and Siddharth Malhotra will be sharing screen, together.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release on November 11, 2022.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:30 PM IST