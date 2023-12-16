Indore: Administration Getting Ready To Enforce Noise Control Act | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sound amplifiers (loudspeakers and DJ) etc., can be used only as per the prescribed standards and decibel sound limit at any place whether religious or other. Strict action will be taken against those who install loudspeakers without permission or violate rules. Additionally, a flying squad will be constituted in the city to ensure compliance of Noise Control and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rule 2000.

This was stated at a meeting of officials of the Police Department and Pollution Control Board that was held under the chairmanship of collector Ilayaraja T in the meeting room of the collector's office on Friday.

The district administration has started following the instructions given by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav regarding the use of sound amplifiers (loud speakers and DJ) etc. as per the norms.

In the meeting, the strategy to follow the instructions given by the state government was discussed. The collector said that tehsildar, police station in-charge and officers of Pollution Control Board would be appointed to the flying squad. Necessary training will also be given to the flying squad members. The team will continuously investigate noise pollution and illegal use of loudspeakers etc. The collector said that after discussing with religious leaders and stakeholders at the police station level, they will be informed about the rules. Efforts will be made to remove loudspeakers after consultation with religious leaders.