Indore: In A First, Six DAVV Depts Made PSC Exam Centres |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has made six teaching departments of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) also centres for the state service preliminary exam to be held on December 17.

DAVV media incharge Chandan Gupta said that the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), International Institute of Professional Studies, School of Economics, School of Computer Science and IT, School of Commerce and Educational Multimedia Research Centre have been made centres for the PSC-2023 exam.

Previously, MPPSC had made IET an exam centre but IIPS, economics department, commerce department, computer science department and EMRC have been made exam centres for the first time.

The MPPSC wanted to make the Institute of Management Studies also an exam centre but the university informed the Commission that the institute has its own exam scheduled due to which the idea was dropped.

The MPPSC had made a total of 605 centres, including 103 centres in Indore, for prelims-2023 which will be held for filling 227 posts lying vacant in different departments. Around 2.3 lakh candidates, including 40,000 candidates in Indore, will be taking the prelims-2023 exam in the state on Sunday.

Observers have been deployed and flying squads have been formed.

The MPPSC stated that all perpetrations for the exams have been made. Notification of state service preliminary examination-2023 was released in September 2023. The candidates have started downloading their admit cards from the MPPSC website since December 10.

The exam, which is to be held in 52 districts, consists of General Studies and General Aptitude papers. The first paper of General Studies will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second paper from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

Guidelines have been issued for candidates appearing in the examination. Smartwatches, mobiles and other electronic items will be banned in the centre. Only transparent water bottles will be allowed. MPPSC OSD Ravindra Panchbhai said that flying squad teams will inspect the centres in all districts.