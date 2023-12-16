After 67 Years In Central India, IIT-Indore Hosts DAE Symposium On Nuclear Physics

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time in 67 years in Central India, Indian Institute of Technology Indore hosted the 67th DAE Symposium on Nuclear Physics-2023 from 9 to 13 December, with a pre-symposium orientation programme on the theme “Nuclear Shell Model”.

“These symposia aim to provide a scientific forum for the nuclear physics community to present their research work and to interact with the researchers, which helps in furthering the subject boundaries. The scientific deliberations of the symposium consist of plenary talks, oral/poster presentations of contributory papers, and theses presentations,” a press release issued by IIT Indore said.

“In addition, there was a Young Achiever Award (YAA) and the best PhD thesis award by the Indian Physics Association (IPA),” the release added.

Dr. Aradhana Shrivastava, BARC Mumbai was the convener and prof Raghunath Sahoo of IIT Indore was the local convener of the symposium. This event had more than 700 research papers in various areas of nuclear physics-nuclear structure, nuclear reactions, nuclear astrophysics, hadron physics, quark-gluon plasma, electroweak interactions, nuclear instrumentation, and future facilities.

This grand event witnessed around 550 participants from all over India and abroad which is of its kind at IIT Indore.

‘The event was inaugurated on December 9, 2023, with Padma Bhushan Prof VS Ramamurthy, former secretary of the Department of Science and Technology and a noted nuclear physicist as the chief guest. The symposium is sponsored by the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences, Department of Atomic Energy, Govt of India,’ IIT Indore media coordinator Sunil Kumar said.