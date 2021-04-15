Indore: Administration collects 600 oxygen cylinders, refills for hospitals

Over 600 empty cylinders which were received by the administration on Wednesday will be distributed to the hospitals after refilling.



This will provide some relief to the gasping city facing the onslaught of the corona. Special teams led by SDMs have been formed to look for oxygen cylinders.

Collector Manish Singh told the media in a meeting was chaired by him in this regard on Wednesday. He said relentless efforts are being made for the availability of oxygen cylinders for the district.

The stakeholders in this regard include people from the industry, labour department IMC.

Cylinders kept in industries are being acquired by the teams. He said in view of the increasing number of patients, the demand for oxygen has also

increased. Efforts are being made to ensure the availability of oxygen at

a rapid pace in view of the demand.