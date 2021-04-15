COVID-19: Centre initiates action to avoid panic regarding availability of medical oxygen

Amid rising demand for medical Oxygen in the wake of rising COVID-19 patients in various states, the Centre has stepped in to allay the fears about its shortage.

The Centre on Thursday said the current oxygen stocks of the country including the industrial oxygen stocks with the manufacturing plants are more than 50,000 metric tonnes (MTs). Along with the ramped-up production of the oxygen manufacturing units and the surplus stocks available, the present availability of oxygen is sufficient.

At the same time, the Centre has asked the States to make rational use of medical oxygen and ensure there is no wastage of oxygen. Besides, the Centre has instructed the States to set up Control Rooms to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to the districts as per need, review requirement of cylinders, tankers.

Further, the Centre has noted that there is a sufficient production capacity of around 7127 MTs for oxygen in the country, and as per need, the surplus oxygen available with the steel plants is also being utilized. The country has a daily production capacity of 7127 MT of oxygen per day.

Against this, the total production has been 100 percent since the past two days, as directed by the inter-ministerial Empowered Group 2 (EG2) headed by the Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, the supply has gone up rapidly. On 12th April 2021, the medical oxygen consumption in the country was 3842 MTs, which is 54 percent of the daily production capacity. The maximum consumption of medical oxygen in the country is by states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, followed by Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan.

The EG2 has taken several measures to ensure the supply of medical oxygen to various affected states.