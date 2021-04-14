BMC’s new circular reiterates April 7 Covid-19 norms

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a circular on Wednesday reiterating guidelines issued on April 7 under BreaktheChain for Mumbai as the city reels under the massive second wave of Covid-19 cases. The circular specifies rules regarding online food delivering services, commuting, eye clinics other health check-up centres and domestic help for senior citizens etc.

These guidelines are in addition to the ongoing strict Covid-19 measures which include state-wide night curfew and weekend lockdown.

The BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said that house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation ministry on Tuesday under a 'break the chain' initiative that asked many establishments and non-essential services to close down till 1 May.

Similar to the Maharashtra government's guidelines issues on Tuesday there will be the imposition of Section 144 in the city from Wednesday night in view of rising Covid-19 cases. This was announced apart from a series of strict restrictions across the state till 7 AM on May 1.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.

The guidelines said that cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks, gyms, sports complexes will remain closed till Section 144 is imposed in the state.

Shooting for films, serial, ads will remain suspended in Mumbai from 8 pm, 14 April till 7 am 1 May. All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services will also remain closed during this time.