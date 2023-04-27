Indore: Admin promises portal to ease process of giving permission to colonisers

Indore Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A portal to smoothen the process of giving various permissions and NOC etc, related to the development of colonies in the district, would be launched soon, said collector Ilayaraja T, at a meeting with real estate developers on Thursday.

The collector said he would act against colonisers and builders for not completing the development work as per the norms set by RERA. A special drive will be launched to allot reserved plots and flats for EWS and LIG in residential projects in the district, collector Ilayaraja said.

The meeting was for those 87 RERA-approved projects, where development work was incomplete within the stipulated time. The list of these projects was received from RERA. It was stated that such a meeting will be held every month.

It was informed in the meeting that 80% to 90% of the development work has been completed in most of the colonies and housing projects. The collector instructed that the remaining works should also be completed soon.

The developers said they were unable to find applicants for plots and flats reserved for EWS and LIG in their colonies and residential projects. On this, the collector directed them to do wide publicity about the plots and flats.

‘The process of Colony Cell will be simplified so that various permissions and NOCs related to colonies can be obtained easily and within the time limit. Instructions were also given to prepare a special portal for this. It was also told that a Standard Operating Process (SOP) will also be prepared in this regard. It will mention the process from application to permission. Along with this, the format of the application will be decided and a checklist will be prepared so that the applicants do not face any kind of problem. The work of renaming and demarcation would be ensured within the prescribed time limit. All colonisers should compulsorily deposit the diversion fee. From the time the plot holders purchase the plot, it will be the responsibility of the landholder to deposit the diversion fee for that plot, the collector said.