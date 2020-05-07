Indore: Additional SP Aditya Mishra donates plasma to MGM for Covid patients

In a bid to start the trial for Plasma Therapy Trial to save life of critical patients, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has started taking plasma of persons who have recovered successfully and discharged from hospitals after beating the deadly COVID-19.

On Thursday, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra (IPS) came forward for the noble cause and donated plasma at the blood bank of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital. He has become the first donor of plasma at MGM Medical College. About 470 ML plasma was "extracted" under the supervision of Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal and HoD of Blood Transfusion Department Dr Ashok Yadav.

“We will prepare two parts of 200 ml plasma which can be transfused to two patients. Processing of plasma will take time and so as matching it with the critical patients. It will take about a couple of days time to start transfusing the life-saving plasma,” Dr Yadav said.

He added that as the plasma therapy is a trial and not treatment, they will follow the guidelines set by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and will not hurry with the process.

“Even after transfusing the plasma, the patient will remain under observation and he will go through regular tests in 5, 7, 14 and 28 days. Every update will be given to ICMR through software,” Dr Yadav added.

Selection of patients will also be done on the basis of guidelines set by the apex regulator for medical research.

I am fortunate for being useful in saving lives: Mishra

Donor Aditya Mishra, who is serving as ASP Indore with the charge of Police Station In-charge Manpur, said that he is fortunate that he's been useful in saving lives.

“I am thankful to God that I got an opportunity to serve the needy. There are many unfortunate people who are struggling with the deadly disease,” Mishra told Free Press. He added “I want to appeal to people who have recovered from the disease to come forward for the cause as the disease is new and we can overcome it together.”