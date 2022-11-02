Indore: Additional CP inspects DRP lines

FP Photo

Additional CP (Crime and Headquarters) Rajesh Hingankar inspected the DRP Lines to take stock of the arrangements made by the police to handle any unwarranted situation. Additional CP inspected the parade ground as well. He also saw the uniform and turnout of the policemen. He praised the well-dressed policemen and warned those not dressed properly.

During this, the vehicles of the policemen were inspected. He took the information about the work being done and rewarded those who had worked well and reprimanded those whose work was not up to the mark.

Hingankar also learnt about the problems of the policemen in the DRP line and took their suggestions as well. DCP (Headquarters/Intelligence) Rajat Saklecha, additional DCP (Headquarters) Pramod Sonkar and many other officers and police personnel including RI Jai Singh Tomar were present there.