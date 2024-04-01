Indore: Action By Food Dept Against Unhygienic Conditions, Suspicion Of Adulteration | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Food Department undertook a sampling and inspection drive at various places in the city on Sunday and stopped work at two units producing besan (gram flour). The team conducted a surprise inspection of Sharad Udyog located in Agarwal Udyog Nagar in Palda. On the spot, the food item Besan (gram flour) was found to be manufactured in unhygienic conditions.

During the sampling collection drive, 19,500 kg of food items were seized from the above two establishments whose estimated price is around Rs 10.70 lakh. Apart from chana dal, other pulses were also found stored in large quantities on the spot. There is a possibility that other pulses are being mixed with gram flour.

Two samples of Besan (gram flour)and one sample of gram powder have been taken from the premises for testing. Another firm Shri Mansha Industries in Agarwal Udyog Nagar Palda was also inspected by the team. On the basis of suspicion of adulteration in the Besan (gram flour), a total of eight samples of Besan (gram flour), mixed pulses, rice, peas, Besan (gram flour)and food items have been taken for testing.

Major irregularities were found in both the above establishments like extremely unhygienic conditions in the premises, absence of medical certificates of employees, absence of testing report of food items, disorganized storage of food items, lack of training of food handlers and others. All the samples taken are being sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory, Bhopal for testing. After receiving their report, further action will be taken. The above action was taken under the direction of collector Ashish Singh and the guidance of additional collector Gaurav Bainal.