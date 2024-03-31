MP: Warm Send-Off Accorded To Retired Divyang Teacher In Alirajpur

FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A warm send-off was accorded to Lakshmi Solanki, a divyang teacher at Government Girls Higher Secondary School by the school staff and teaching fraternity in a farewell party organised at district headquarters.

The felicitation ceremony aimed at honouring Solanki for dedicating 37 years of her life to teaching.

The retired teacher was seated on a decorated chariot which was moved in a procession in the locality from the school premises.

Chief guest forest minister Nagar Singh Chauhan acknowledged the contribution of the teacher and conveyed his best wishes and prayed for good health and success post-retirement.

He said that a teacher's role is not for five hours or 60 years of life. A teacher never retires in the real sense.

He also emphasised on the invaluable role of teachers in shaping the future of the nation. He hailed Solanki's unwavering commitment despite physical challenges.

District panchayat president Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan applauded the services rendered by the teacher and termed her as an honest, dedicated and sincere, emphasising the pivotal role teachers play in nation-building.

Her involvement in activities ranging from animal welfare to music garnered widespread admiration, underscoring her multifaceted impact.

Towards the end, Solanki expressed heartfelt gratitude to her family, especially her brother for their unwavering support. She credited her colleagues and students for creating a supportive environment that transcended physical limitations, transforming her workplace into a second home.

Principal Vyankatesh Murthy, Kirti Joshi, Arvind Singh Gehlot, Chimansingh Solanki and school staff were present.