Indore: Accused Sends Videos, Fiancé Breaks Engagement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The engagement of a girl was broken as the accused with whom she had become friends on Instagram six months ago sent her videos to her fiancé. The friend is a married young man who had shot her photos and videos and had started pressurising her to live with him. On her refusal to do so, he sent the photos and videos to the girl's fiancé. Bhanwarkuan police station registered a case under various sections against the accused Vikas Hirve, resident of Sonia Gandhi Nagar, on the complaint of the 22-year-old victim.

The victim was going to get engaged with a youth from Gujarat on January 20, but a day before the engagement, on January 19, the accused Vikas contacted the victim's fiance through his Instagram ID and shared all the details.

Driver drowns

A driver drowned in a water body situated near Datoda Dam in the Simrol Police Station area on Sunday. The family members created a ruckus on AB Road in Rau after which police officials assured them of proper investigation. According to the allegations made by the family members, the deceased was a driver in a city college and on Sunday he was on personal duty of the family where he drowned in the swimming pool at a farmhouse in Simrol. Police are further investigating the case.