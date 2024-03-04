Indore: Accused Given 20-Year RI For Gang Rape | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court sentenced the accused of gang rape to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on Saturday. The court has also recommended that the victim be given Rs 16k as compensation. The incident took place on October 15, 2022. The victim was sitting near an egg cart at Mhow naka square after a dispute with her mother.

Meanwhile, accused Rahul alias Santosh, a resident of Labriyaa Bheru came there and asked her if she wanted to have food. When the victim said yes, the accused left the place saying that he will be back soon. After some time, he came on a bike along with another youth Vishal, a resident of GNT Market.

Both the accused took the victim to a hut in the name of giving her food and raped her at knifepoint. Later, the victim somehow escaped from there and reached Chhatripura police station and lodged a rape complaint against the accused. The police registered a case against both the accused and arrested them.

AGP Jayant Dubey, while appearing, recorded the statements of 12 witnesses in favour of the prosecution. Special Judge Charulata Dangi, while giving the verdict in the case, sentenced rapists Rahul alias Santosh and Vishal alias Baba to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each. The court has also imposed a fine on the rapists.

Man Coming From Nashik Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in the cabin of a running truck in Khudel police station area on Saturday. The incident occurred near Dudhiya village when he was returning home in Morena district from Nashik. He suddenly felt chest pain and became unconscious in the truck’s cabin.

The driver took him to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is believed that he his death could be due to heart attack and police conducted autopsy to know the exact cause of the death. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Manoj Samadhiya, a resident of Morena district. The deceased family member Deepak said that Manoj is a car driver and he had gone to Nashik with his friend who is also a truck driver to load his truck with goods.